Landmark Cars to open MG Motor outlets in Madhya Pradesh

With this move, Landmark Cars will be adding a new premium segment car dealership to its collection.

Leading automotive dealer Landmark Cars Ltd. on Wednesday said that it has received a Letter of Intent from MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. for opening dealerships in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. This dealership will be set up by one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars and the business will include sales and after-sales of MG Cars.

With this move, Landmark Cars will be adding a new premium segment car dealership to its collection.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, and Renault.

During the financial year 2022-23, Landmark Cars opened four new outlets of the BYD brand in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai. The company also opened two new outlets for the Jeep brand in Navi Mumbai, and one new outlet for the Honda brand in Surat, Gujarat.

Additionally, the company revamped a small workshop into a much larger Mercedes Benz workshop in Kolkata and shut 11 non-viable outlets of Renault in Punjab and Haryana.

The automotive dealer posted a strong revenue growth of 36.36 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,594 crore in FY23 primarily driven by new model launches by OEM partners and preference towards luxury vehicles.

Besides, its vehicle sales increased 38.66 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,845 crore from Rs 2,773 crore in the previous year.

Shares of Landmark Cars ended 0.42 percent lower at Rs 708.90 on Wednesday.