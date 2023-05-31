Landmark Cars to open MG Motor outlets in Madhya Pradesh

2 Min(s) Read
With this move, Landmark Cars will be adding a new premium segment car dealership to its collection.
Leading automotive dealer Landmark Cars Ltd. on Wednesday said that it has received a Letter of Intent from MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. for opening dealerships in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. This dealership will be set up by one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars and the business will include sales and after-sales of MG Cars.
Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, and Renault.