Landmark Cars to open MG Motor outlets in Madhya Pradesh

With this move, Landmark Cars will be adding a new premium segment car dealership to its collection.

Leading automotive dealer Landmark Cars Ltd. on Wednesday said that it has received a Letter of Intent from MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. for opening dealerships in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. This dealership will be set up by one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars and the business will include sales and after-sales of MG Cars.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, and Renault.

