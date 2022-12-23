English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Landmark Cars lists on the bourses at 7% discount to IPO price at Rs 471

Landmark Cars lists on the bourses at 7% discount to IPO price at Rs 471

Landmark Cars lists on the bourses at 7% discount to IPO price at Rs 471
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 23, 2022 10:07:48 AM IST (Updated)

Landmark cars ranks among the premium automotive dealerships in India.

Shares of Landmark cars fell as much as 10 percent on its stock market debut, after listing at a 7 percent discount to its IPO price of Rs 506.

Recommended Articles

View All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read


The stock has joined the list of companies that have listed at a discount to their issue price.
The three-day IPO of Landmark cars was subscribed 3.06 times on the final day of bidding. The Rs 552 crore IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares and an Offer for Sale of Rs 402 crore.
The portion for Qualified Institutional Bidders or QIB was subscribed 8.7 times while that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.32 times. However, the retail portion of the IPO was subscribed only 59 percent. Employee quota was subscribed 2.93 times.
Landmark cars ranks among the premium automotive dealerships in India. It is the top dealer in the country for brands like Mercedes, Honda, and Jeep. Apart from these three companies, it also has dealerships for Renault.
It also has a commercial vehicle dealership for Ashok Leyland in India.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Thakker of Landmark Cars said that the funds received from the IPO will be used to pay working capital debt, which is close to Rs 300 crore. He also said that the working capital debt is seasonal in nature and the company does not have any long-term debt.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IPO ListingsLandmark Cars

Previous Article

Here are the two domestic mutual funds that bought shares of Ajanta Pharma in Thursday's large deal

Next Article

City Union Bank shares drop on divergence in NPA classification post RBI assessment