Lalit Malik steps down as CFO of Torrent Power, board picks Saurabh Mashruwala as replacement

Malik tendered his resignation due to health reasons and will return to Delhi where his family is based, according to a statement.
Utilities company Torrent Power, on Thursday, said its chief financial officer (CFO) Lalit Malik has resigned, effective today, April 13, 2023.
Prior to the current role, Malik served as the CFO of Dabur for 8 years in Delhi. Malik has also served as vice president, of finance and accounts at Moser Baer India and vice president and business leader at American Express.
Malik has an experience of over 32 years in this sector. He has also served companies like Procter & Gamble, The Gillette Company, and Philips India among others.
Torrent Power further announced that Saurabh Mashruwala will replace Malik as the new chief financial officer and whole-time key managerial personnel of the company, effective April 14, 2023.
Mashruwala has over 33 years of experience in corporate finance, treasury, accounting, corporate restructuring, mergers, takeovers, tax planning & execution, budgeting, corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory and compliance. He has been associated with Torrent Power since January 2009.
He is currently the vice president of finance at Torrent Power. Prior to Torrent Power, he worked in various leadership roles with Adani Power and The Arvind Mills.
