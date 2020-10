Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank surged 16 percent on Friday after the lender announced that it had received an indicative non-binding offer from the Clix Group.

"Further to the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation with M/s. Clix Capital Services Private Limited ("Clix Capital"), M/s. Clix Finance India Private Limited ("Clix Finance") and M/s. Clix Housing Finance Private Limited ("Clix Housing") (collectively, the "Clix Group"), we are glad to inform that, the Bank has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group. The Bank will continue to share information on material developments as and when they materialize," the lender said in a communication to the BSE.

The stock rose as much as 16 percent to Rs 20.65 per share on BSE.

In June, the lender had received a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent (LoI) from Clix Capital Services Private Ltd & Clix Finance India Private Ltd. CNBC-TV18 had reported quoting sources that the lender may be able to raise Rs 1,200- Rs 1,500 crore of investment from AION Capital-backed NBFC Clix Capital.

In October last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had turned down Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s proposed merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Last month, the lender's chief executive S Sundar and six other directors were voted out by shareholders. Post the removal, the Reserve Bank appointed a three-member Committee of Directors (CoD) comprising independent directors Meeta Makhan, Shakti Sinha and Satish Kumar Kalra.

Gurugram-based Clix Capital, a digital, SME lending platform is 85 percent owned by AION Capital. It was launched after acquiring GE Capital’s commercial lending and leasing business, with AION Capital largely funding the buyout. AION Capital, in turn, is a joint venture between US-based private equity major Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture.