Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slump after Economic Offences Wing files FIR

Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s shares slumped nearly 5 percent on Friday after the company announced that the Economic Offences Wing registered an FIR against the bank. At 11:10 am, the share price was down 4.69 percent to Rs 36.60 per share on the NSE, while in intraday, the stock slumped 4.94 percent to Rs 36.50.

According to the BSE regulatory filing by the company, it said, “The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under complaint about offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.”

The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Religare FinInvest pertaining to adjustment of their deposits to the dues of RHC Holding and Ranchem Private Ltd, the filing added.

Meanwhile, the bank is considering appropriate legal measures to counter the same.

Earlier this year, Lakshmi Vilas said it will merge operations with housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHF) in a share-swap deal. The proposed merger is now under regulatory scrutiny, according to local media.

