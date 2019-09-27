Market
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slump after Economic Offences Wing files FIR
Updated : September 27, 2019 12:54 PM IST
At 11:10 am, the share price was down 4.69 percent to Rs 36.60 per share on the NSE, while in intraday, the stock slumped 4.94 percent to Rs 36.50.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s shares slumped nearly 5 percent intraday on Friday after the company announced that the Economic Offences Wing registered an FIR against the Bank.
