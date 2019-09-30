Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares hit 5% lower circuit after RBI initiates PCA
Updated : September 30, 2019 09:54 AM IST
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares dropped 5 percent, hitting lower circuit at Rs 34.70 on Monday.
So far this year, shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank have declined 60 percent, while the 10-year return on the stock is also negative,down by over 40 percent.
LVB shares declined as the Reserve Bank of India placed the lender under prompt corrective action on Friday.
