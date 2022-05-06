Auto component firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL) on Friday said Lakshmi Venu has taken over as the managing director of the company at the board meeting held today with immediate effect.

Prior to taking up the new role, Venu was serving the city-based TVS Group firm as its joint managing director. She managed the turnaround of Sundaram-Clayton making it as a competitive foundry and has built customer relationships with Cummins, Hyundai, and Volvo among others.

Venu Srinivasan said, "Lakshmi's focus and dedicated efforts over the last 10 years have seen the company do a turnaround in quality, profitability and building relationship with OEM (original equipment manufacturers)." She has spearheaded the establishment of US operations which has commenced activities recently, he said.

"We are confident that under her leadership, Sundaram-Clayton will see its rise globally", Srinivasan also Chairman-Emeritus of Sundaram-Clayton said.

R Gopalan, chairman, Sundaram-Clayton said, "Lakshmi brings deep customer understanding and has developed strong relationships with global customers. She has successfully chartered a strategy to have a global footprint to build a competitive advantage. I am confident that she will continue to transform Sundaram-Clayton into a world-class auto component manufacturer."