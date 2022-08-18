La Opala shares jump over 7% in 2 days with large volumes

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini La Opala share price: The stock made a comeback following initial losses after reporting a more than two-fold jump in net profit for the April-June period.

La Opala RG shares jumped with high volumes on August 18, taking its gains to a second straight day with strong volumes following initial weakness after the company reported its quarterly financial results.

The stock finished higher by Rs 20 or 6.4 percent at Rs 331.1 apiece on BSE, taking its gains to more than 7 percent in two days. It traded with strong volumes on both days, with 84,000 shares changing hands on August 18 as against a daily average of 23,000 in the past two weeks, according to exchange data.

The Kolkata-based tableware company reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 20.08 crore for the April-June period, from Rs 8.86 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's revenue jumped nearly three times to Rs 82.15 crore for the three-month period, from Rs 32.17 crore for the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on August 13.

The improving profitability came even as its cost of material consumed increased more than two times to Rs 23.19 crore compared with the year-ago period, according to the filing.

La Opala RG — a manufacturer and marketer of lifestyle products in the tableware segment — owns brands La Opala, which includes products such as dinner sets, plates and bowls, and Diva.

Monarch Networth Capital has a 'buy' rating on La Opala with a target price of Rs 488, which implies an upside of 47.4 percent from the closing price on Thursday, August 18.

The La Opala stock has surged more than 20.3 percent in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty50 has risen 10.3 percent.