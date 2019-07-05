In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

KYC norms relaxation, other proposals for FPIs to boost economy: Experts

Updated : July 05, 2019 08:00 PM IST

The government's proposal to ease KYC norms for foreign investors and other measures aimed at promoting foreign investment in India will give a boost to job creation and the economy, experts said on Friday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2019-20 proposed easing KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors.
She also announced that investments by FIIs and FPIs in debt securities would be allowed to be transferred and sold to domestic investors in a timely manner and she also proposed FPI investment in debt securities issued by non-bank financial companies (NBFCs).
KYC norms relaxation, other proposals for FPIs to boost economy: Experts
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV