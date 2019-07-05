KYC norms relaxation, other proposals for FPIs to boost economy: Experts
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:00 PM IST
The government's proposal to ease KYC norms for foreign investors and other measures aimed at promoting foreign investment in India will give a boost to job creation and the economy, experts said on Friday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2019-20 proposed easing KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors.
She also announced that investments by FIIs and FPIs in debt securities would be allowed to be transferred and sold to domestic investors in a timely manner and she also proposed FPI investment in debt securities issued by non-bank financial companies (NBFCs).
