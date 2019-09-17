Stocks
This dairy stock eroded 99% of its investors' wealth in two years
Updated : September 17, 2019 11:39 AM IST
Kwality's shares have been falling continuously since June, 2017. The stock saw its last 52-week high on June 20, 2017 after which it fell 98.88 percent to current market price.
In fact, the stock hits new 52-week low every other day. In a period of last one year, the stock fell 91.65 percent, and about 79.39 percent this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more