This dairy stock eroded 99% of its investors' wealth in two years

Updated : September 17, 2019 11:39 AM IST

Kwality's shares have been falling continuously since June, 2017. The stock saw its last 52-week high on June 20, 2017 after which it fell 98.88 percent to current market price.
In fact, the stock hits new 52-week low every other day. In a period of last one year, the stock fell 91.65 percent, and about 79.39 percent this year.
