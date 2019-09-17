Stocks
This dairy stock eroded 98% of its investors' wealth in two years
Updated : September 17, 2019 12:11 PM IST
On September 19, 2017, the stock closed at Rs 116.95. In 2 years, it fell 98.58 percent to Rs 1.65 per share on NSE on Tuesday
In fact, the stock hits new 52-week low every other day. In a period of last one year, the stock fell 91.65 percent, and about 79.39 percent this year.
