KSB shares climb after board recommends highest ever dividend in at least two decades

Shares of KSB Ltd, a company engaged in the manufacturing of different types of power-driven pumps and industrial valves, jumped nearly 9 percent in trade on Friday after the company reported strong December quarter earnings.

The company also declared a dividend of Rs 15 per share, which is the highest ever declared by the company in at least two decades.

KSB's quarterly net profit grew 42 percent from last year to Rs 56 crore. Revenue from operations increased 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 524.6 crore.

Operating profit for the quarter increased by 36.2 percent from last year to Rs 76.8 crore while margin expanded nearly 200 basis points to 14.64 percent.

The company's board has been recommending dividends regularly every year in April since 2016. Last year, it had declared a dividend of Rs 12.5, before which, the dividend payout was in single digits.

The dividend shall be payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company,

KSB informed the shareholders that the annual general meeting will be held on May 11 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

Shares of KSB are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 1,911.