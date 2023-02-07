Krsnaa Diagnostics win tender to establish and operate laboratory setup in Odisha

Krsnaa Diagnostic said that it emerged as the lowest bidder for the project, but the size of the contract has not been estimated yet.

Krsnaa Diagnostics has bagged a contract to establish and operate laboratory set up at various government health institutions in Odisha.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the largest diagnostics service provider in India said that the Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Odisha, has awarded the tender to establish and operate the lab set up in a hub and spoke model on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

According to the contract, Krsnaa Diagnostics will set up and operate a minimum five or more hubs of its own laboratories which shall process samples from collection centres of all 32 District Headquarters Hospitals, 33 Sub-district hospitals and 321 Block community health centres.

The company will provide reports within the specified turnaround time as prescribed for each test.

The timeline for the project has not been finalised yet, though the company is in the process of executing a contract with the Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Odisha, in this regard.

Last month, the company operationalised 14 pathology laboratories and 64 collection centres in Himachal Pradesh. The diagnostics service provider had bagged the contract from the state government in February 2022.

Also, the company opened and operationalised diagnostics centres at four locations of Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala, in Punjab in January. Krsnaa Diagnostics’s services in Punjab now include 24 CT scanners, 6 MRI machines, and 30 pathology labs including 1 referral laboratory and 95 collection centres.

The Pune headquartered diagnostics lab operator, offers services both in radiology and pathology. The company is present in 14 states and operates across 1800 locations all over the country.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. ended 1.51 percent higher at Rs 435.