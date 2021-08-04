Krsnaa Diagnostics subscribed 57% so far on Day 1; retail portion booked over 3 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of the tech-enabled diagnostics services provider, Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 57 percent so far on the first day of bidding. The issue has received bids for 40.21 lakh shares as against 71.12 lakh shares offered, as per the subscription data on the exchanges.

The reserved portion of retail investors saw 3.19 times subscription, while that of non-institutional investors saw 1 percent subscription, till 12:00 pm. Qualified institutional buyers have bid for 2,610 shares out of over 37 lakh shares reserved for them.

To be updated.