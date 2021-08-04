Krsnaa Diagnostics subscribed 57% so far on Day 1; retail portion booked over 3 times

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO is subscribed 57 percent so far as it received bids for 40.21 lakh shares as against 71.12 lakh shares offered.

Krsnaa Diagnostics subscribed 57% so far on Day 1; retail portion booked over 3 times
The initial public offer (IPO) of the tech-enabled diagnostics services provider, Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 57 percent so far on the first day of bidding. The issue has received bids for 40.21 lakh shares as against 71.12 lakh shares offered, as per the subscription data on the exchanges.
The reserved portion of retail investors saw 3.19 times subscription, while that of non-institutional investors saw 1 percent subscription, till 12:00 pm. Qualified institutional buyers have bid for 2,610 shares out of over 37 lakh shares reserved for them.
Also Read | Windlas Biotech IPO subscribed 89% so far on Day 1; retail portion fully booked
To be updated.
Tags
Previous Article

Positive on financials; consider automation, renewable energy promising in midcap: Invesco MF

Next Article

Windlas Biotech IPO subscribed 89% so far on Day 1; retail portion fully booked