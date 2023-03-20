Krsnaa Diagnostics emerges as lowest bidder for National Health Mission Project worth Rs 450 crore

Krsnaa Diagnostics said that it has bagged a tender worth ₹450 crore by qualifying as the lowest bidder by the National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing Laboratory Services under Free Diagnostics Initiative on HUB and SPOKE Model.
Krsnaa Diagnostics, on Monday, said that it has bagged a tender worth Rs 450 crore by qualifying as the lowest bidder by the National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing Laboratory Services under Free Diagnostics Initiative on HUB and SPOKE Model.
The company, in an official statement, mentioned that it will execute the project in three phases including 50 percent within 60 days and the remaining 50 percent in 90 days.
Earlier, in February the company had emerged as the lowest bidder to set-up a laboratory at govt health institutions in Odisha. The tender was to set up and operate a minimum of five or more hubs of its laboratories which shall process samples from collection centres of all 32 District Headquarters Hospitals, 33 Sub-district hospitals and 321 Block community health centres.
In March, the company had operationalised 14 pathology laboratories and 64 collection centres in Himachal Pradesh. The diagnostics service provider had bagged the contract from the state government in February 2022.
The shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics at 12 pm were trading 0.4 percent lower at Rs 394.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 20, 2023 12:37 PM IST
