English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Krsnaa Diagnostics opens additional 14 pathology labs, 64 collection centers in Himachal

Krsnaa Diagnostics opens additional 14 pathology labs, 64 collection centers in Himachal

Krsnaa Diagnostics opens additional 14 pathology labs, 64 collection centers in Himachal
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 12:39:06 PM IST (Published)

Earlier this month, the company also opened and operationalised diagnostics centres at four locations -- Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala -- in Punjab.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Krsnaa Diagnost share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Krsnaa Diagnostics has operationalised 14 pathology laboratories and 64 collection centres in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the company has completed 100 percent of the project implementation in the state.


The company earlier bagged a tender for providing diagnostic services at the Himachal Pradesh Government's health institutions in the entire state in the month of February 2022. In the first phase, Krsnaa Diagnostics opened many diagnostic centres in the state in September last year.

Earlier this month, the company also opened and operationalised diagnostics centres at four locations -- Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala -- in Punjab.

With this, the company has operationalised 24 CT scanners, 6 MRI machines, and 30 pathology labs including 1 referral laboratory and 95 collection centres in the state of Punjab, which amounts to the completion of 99 percent of the project.

This was part of the agreement with the Punjab Government for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of CT scan facilities, pathology labs, and collection centres.

In December 2022, the company operationalised 1 diagnostic centre at Lokbandhu Hospital, Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh out of 8 diagnostics centres to be established as a part of the agreement with the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Pune headquartered Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is one of the leading diagnostic services providers, both in radiology and pathology services. The company is present in 14 states and has over 1800 locations across the country.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics are trading 0.68 percent higher at Rs 418.95.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Krsnaa Diagnostics

Previous Article

Oberoi Realty bookings halve from last year as high value contribution drops

Next Article

HDFC to raise at least Rs 3,000 crore through sale of bond for 10 years

X