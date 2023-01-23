Krsnaa Diagnostics opens additional 14 pathology labs, 64 collection centers in Himachal

Earlier this month, the company also opened and operationalised diagnostics centres at four locations -- Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala -- in Punjab.

Krsnaa Diagnostics has operationalised 14 pathology laboratories and 64 collection centres in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the company has completed 100 percent of the project implementation in the state.

The company earlier bagged a tender for providing diagnostic services at the Himachal Pradesh Government's health institutions in the entire state in the month of February 2022. In the first phase, Krsnaa Diagnostics opened many diagnostic centres in the state in September last year.

Earlier this month, the company also opened and operationalised diagnostics centres at four locations -- Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala -- in Punjab.

With this, the company has operationalised 24 CT scanners, 6 MRI machines, and 30 pathology labs including 1 referral laboratory and 95 collection centres in the state of Punjab, which amounts to the completion of 99 percent of the project.

This was part of the agreement with the Punjab Government for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of CT scan facilities, pathology labs, and collection centres.

In December 2022, the company operationalised 1 diagnostic centre at Lokbandhu Hospital, Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh out of 8 diagnostics centres to be established as a part of the agreement with the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Pune headquartered Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is one of the leading diagnostic services providers, both in radiology and pathology services. The company is present in 14 states and has over 1800 locations across the country.

