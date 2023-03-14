homemarket Newsstocks NewsKrsnaa Diagnostics opens another 100 pathology collection centres in Mumbai, takes total to 300

Krsnaa Diagnostics opens another 100 pathology collection centres in Mumbai, takes total to 300

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 10:27:43 AM IST (Published)

The first 100 centers were opened on March 6 with another 100 being operationalised on March 10.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics surged more than 7 percent in early trading on Tuesday after the company announced that it has operationalised another 100 pathology collection centres in Mumbai.

Recommended Articles

View All

Mumbai-based startup wins Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize for biodegradable packaging solution

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

When shall the Indian government be able to sell stake in Hindustan Zinc

Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

SVB collapse — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

Mar 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


In January, the company had received a contract to provide lab investigation facilities under "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa" for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai. As a part of the contract, the company has operationalised 100 more pathology collection centres.
With this, the Pune headquartered Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. has opened 300 pathology collection centres in Mumbai as on date. The contract won is for a total of 600 centers.
The first 100 centers were opened on March 6 with another 100 being operationalised on March 10.
In January, the company operationalised 14 pathology laboratories and 64 collection centres in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the company has completed 100 percent of the project implementation in the state.
The firm had won a tender in February 2022 for providing diagnostic services at the Himachal Pradesh Government's health institutions in the entire state.
In addition, the company also opened and operationalised diagnostics centres at four locations -- Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala -- in Punjab in January.
Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the leading diagnostic services providers, both in radiology and pathology services. The company is present in 14 states and has over 1,800 locations across the country.
Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics are currently off the day's high, trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 391.90.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Krsnaa Diagnostics

Previous Article

SVB collapse — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

Next Article

This analyst explains why he recommends to sell L&T Finance, Godrej Properties and Bandhan Bank