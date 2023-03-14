Krsnaa Diagnostics opens another 100 pathology collection centres in Mumbai, takes total to 300

The first 100 centers were opened on March 6 with another 100 being operationalised on March 10.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics surged more than 7 percent in early trading on Tuesday after the company announced that it has operationalised another 100 pathology collection centres in Mumbai.

In January, the company had received a contract to provide lab investigation facilities under "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa" for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai. As a part of the contract, the company has operationalised 100 more pathology collection centres.

With this, the Pune headquartered Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. has opened 300 pathology collection centres in Mumbai as on date. The contract won is for a total of 600 centers.

The firm had won a tender in February 2022 for providing diagnostic services at the Himachal Pradesh Government's health institutions in the entire state.

In addition, the company also opened and operationalised diagnostics centres at four locations -- Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala -- in Punjab in January.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the leading diagnostic services providers, both in radiology and pathology services. The company is present in 14 states and has over 1,800 locations across the country.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics are currently off the day's high, trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 391.90.