Amansa Holdings has acquired 14 lakh shares of this hospital chain

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,480 per unit, resulting in a transaction size of Rs 214.6 crore.

Shares of Krishna Institute Medical Sciences Ltd. (KIMS) gained on Monday after Amansa Holdings acquired nearly 14 lakh shares of the hospital chain as per bulk deal data available on the exchanges.

General Atlantic was the seller in Friday's large deal, where it sold 14.5 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,480 per share.

Notably, General Atlantic Singapore had offloaded a total of 34.10 lakh shares of KIMS in September as well for around Rs 426.25 crore. The shares were disposed of in two tranches – on September 12 and September 19 - at an average price of Rs 1,250 apiece. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund had picked up the shares at the same price.

At the end of the September quarter, General Atlantic owned a 10.42 percent stake in KIMS.

Last week, KIMS announced that it acquired an additional equity stake of 4.07 percent in its subsidiary KIMS Hospital Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. on November 30, 2022. Consequently, KIMS now holds 90.74 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of KIMS Hospital Enterprises.

Shares of KIMS Ltd. are trading at Rs 1,524.70, up 1.68 percent.