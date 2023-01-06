Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences buys additional 5.53% stake in Sarvejana Healthcare

The Sarvejana shares were acquired at Rs 340 per equity share, the company said. Meanwhile, shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd ended at Rs 1505, down by Rs 26.20, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.

Hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) on Friday, January 6, said the company has acquired an additional 5.53 percent stake in Sarvejana Healthcare Private Ltd.

"...we would like to inform you that Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited has made a further investment by acquiring an additional equity stake of 5.53% in Sarvejana Healthcare Private Limited, a subsidiary company," it said in an exchange filing.

Now, the company holds 56.61 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of Sarvejana Healthcare Private Ltd. Sarvejana Healthcare is a subsidiary of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is a Telangana-based hospital chain. It was founded by Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni in 2000 in Nellore. The KIMS Group operates 13 hospitals across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 564 crore in the September quarter from Rs 411.74 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue rose by over 13 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The company’s EBITDA grew by 14.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 150.2 crore while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 26.6 percent. Consolidated profit was at Rs 106 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 84 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 79.2 crore in the previous quarter.

In the first half of the current financial year, the company added 951 beds. It acquired Sunshine Hospitals and Manavata Hospitals at Nasik, Maharashtra. It also acquired SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, known as Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur, following the acquisition of a 51 percent stake.