Krensavage declines Sun Pharma's lowball bid to increase stake in Taro Pharma

Krensavage Asset Management LLC on Wednesday (July 19) declined Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' paltry bid to take Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. Krensavage is the largest minority shareholder as it has 641,910 shares of Taro, as on March 31, 2023.

Sun Pharma , the majority shareholder of Taro, has a 78.5 percent stake in the company, on May 26 offered to acquire the remaining stake by putting the company’s valuation at $1.4 billion — $38 a share.

Krensevage claimed it to be an inadequate offer by Sun that amounts to a 17 percent discount, which would put the value of tangible assets at $38 per share of net cash. Taro’s liquidation could provide shareholders more than $45 a share.

Taro , a manufacturer of generic creams and ointments generated $2.4 billion in the last 10 years, which ended March 31. Other than Sun’s failure to offer a control premium, it is also seemingly ignoring clearance of Taro’s 22 generic drugs in the US of which four require tentative approvals.

Sun with a market valuation of $31 billion, is offering $16 million for around 8.1 million Taro shares Sun Pharma doesn't own. According to Krensavage, Taro is in agreement with the minority shareholder’s assessment.

In December 2018, Taro paid $91 per share to repurchase its stock in a tender offer, which is about two-and-a-half times Sun's current bid. Moreover, Krensevage adds that in October 2011, Sun lowballed Taro's shareholders with a bid of $24.50 a share.