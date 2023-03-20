KPIT Tech ends at a 52-week high in a weak market

Shares of KPIT Technologies have more than doubled since the last 52-week low of Rs 440, touched on May 26 last year.
Shares of technology solutions provider KPIT Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 894 on the BSE on Monday, despite sell-offs across the domestic market.
The company, which provides technology solutions to automotive and mobility enterprises, has seen a surge of 53 percent in the past year while the stock has gained over 25 percent in the last three months.
Last week, the company’s CEO and MD Kishor Patil announced KPIT Tech’s tie-up with Honda, marking it as the largest engagement for software-defined mobility (SDM).
The size of the partnership deal has not been disclosed. Honda aims to provide various services and enhanced value to customers globally using KPIT's deep domain and software expertise.
Earlier this month, Patil speaking to CNBC-TV18 shared some insights about the company's growth plans and focus areas, mentioning that KPIT Tech’s organic revenue could continue to grow at a 20 percent rate over the upcoming 2-3 years.
He revealed some large deals currently in the pipeline, including Renault.
In the December quarter, KPIT Technologies reported a 43.54 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 100.49 crore from Rs 70.01 crore posted in the year-ago period.
Its net sales rose by 47.36 percent to Rs 917.12 crore compared to Rs 622.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
KPIT Tech's EBITDA of Rs 187.99 crore was 52.18 percent higher than Rs 123.5 crore observed in the same period last year.
Shares of KPIT Technologies ended 2.15 percent higher at Rs 888.85.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
