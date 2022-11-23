Renault group picks KPIT Tech as strategic partner for software-defined vehicle program

The software scope in the SDV programs will encompass contributions for ADAS, Chassis, Body Electronics, Platforms, Systems Engineering, and Vehicle Validation.

KPIT Technologies Ltd. has announced that Renault Group has selected it as a strategic partner for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) programs.

KPIT Technologies is one of the largest software integration partners for the automotive and mobility industry.

The software scope in the SDV programs will encompass contributions for ADAS, Chassis, Body Electronics, Platforms, Systems Engineering, and Vehicle Validation.

KPIT Technologies will globally deploy over 600 engineers, multiple software IPs, and platforms to bring scale and success to this partnership.

The SDV technology programs are expected to drive value to Renault Group's roadmap of vehicle production programs that will start in 2026.

Through this partnership, Renault Group expects to maintain market leadership and help the industry accelerate SDV transformation. KPIT on the other hand says it will unlock electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle experiences for Renault Group through its software.

The shares of the company are currently trading at Rs 724.45, up 6 percent.