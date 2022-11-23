English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Renault group picks KPIT Tech as strategic partner for software-defined vehicle program

Renault group picks KPIT Tech as strategic partner for software-defined vehicle program

Renault group picks KPIT Tech as strategic partner for software-defined vehicle program
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 2:11 PM IST (Published)

The software scope in the SDV programs will encompass contributions for ADAS, Chassis, Body Electronics, Platforms, Systems Engineering, and Vehicle Validation.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell KPIT Tech share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

IST2 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read


KPIT Technologies Ltd. has announced that Renault Group has selected it as a strategic partner for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) programs.
KPIT Technologies is one of the largest software integration partners for the automotive and mobility industry.
The software scope in the SDV programs will encompass contributions for ADAS, Chassis, Body Electronics, Platforms, Systems Engineering, and Vehicle Validation.
KPIT Technologies will globally deploy over 600 engineers, multiple software IPs, and platforms to bring scale and success to this partnership.
The SDV technology programs are expected to drive value to Renault Group's roadmap of vehicle production programs that will start in 2026.
Through this partnership, Renault Group expects to maintain market leadership and help the industry accelerate SDV transformation. KPIT on the other hand says it will unlock electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle experiences for Renault Group through its software.
The shares of the company are currently trading at Rs 724.45, up 6 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

KPIT TechRenault Group

Next Article

Maruti Suzuki Eeco 2022 launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.13 lakh

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng