KPI Green shares zoom as firm bags 4.20 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

By Asmita Pant

Mini KPI Green Energy shares were trading 2.7 percent up at Rs 898.4 on the BSE at the time of writing.

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd rose as much as 5.15 percent on Thursday, September 15, after the company announced that it received new orders for executing a wind-solar hybrid power project of 4.20 MW capacity.

The company said in an exchange filing that it had received the order from Nouveau Jewellery, Surat, under the company's captive power producer business segment. The project comprises 4.20 MW wind turbine and 3 MWdc solar project.

KPI Green Energy shares were trading 2.7 percent up at Rs 898.4 on the BSE at the time of writing.

A day earlier, during market hours, the company announced it had signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) to sell 15.88 MW wind-solar hybrid power projects under the independent power producer (IPP) segment.

KPI Green signed new long-term PPAs for sale of 15.88 MW projects with six clients — J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd, J S Ecotex Ltd, Oriilon India Pvt Ltd, Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd, Cheminova India Ltd.

"They will be supplied power from our upcoming Wind-Solar Hybrid power project of 16.lOMW (comprising 16.lOMW wind and lOMWd, solar capacity) at Bhungar site, Mahuva, in Bhavnagar District, Gujarat," the company said in an exchange filing.