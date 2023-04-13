KPI Green to develop green energy solutions with UAE-based Tristar Transport

1 Min(s) Read
Tristar is a fully integrated energy logistics business entity with a presence in 29 countries.
Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. gained over 3 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company announced that it has executed an agreement with UAE-based Tristar Transport to develop renewable energy projects in multiple countries across the world.
KPI Green Energy will develop eco-friendly energy solutions across multiple regions, including India, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, America, and Europe.
The joint agreement involves the utilisation of the respective expertise of both parties to identify and execute renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects.
KPI Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants. It has also now ventured into solar-wind hybrid power. Meanwhile, Tristar is a fully integrated energy logistics business entity with a presence in 29 countries. It serves clients in the downstream oil and gas industry.
Earlier this week, KPI Green Energy had said that it received approval from the Chief Electrical Inspector to the Government for charging its 61.97 megawatt (MW) solar and wind-solar hybrid capacity in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Shares of KPI Green Energy are trading 0.67 percent higher at Rs 448.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
