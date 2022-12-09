KPI Green Energy commissions 38.76 MW solar power projects through subsidiaries

Earlier this week, KPI Green Energy received an order for executing a solar power project of 1.10MW capacity from lsha Prints LLP.

KPI Green Energy Ltd. through its wholly-owned subsidiaries - KPIG Energia Pvt. Ltd. and Sun Drops Energia Pvt. Ltd. - has commissioned 38.76 MWp Solar Power Projects.

The leading Gujarat-based solar power producer informed the bourses that 9 MW capacity project is under the captive power plant segment and 29.67 MW capacity is under the independent power producer (IPP) segment of the company.

For the September quarter, KPI Green Energy posted a 72 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.15 crore on the back of higher revenues as against Rs 12.25 crore in the year-ago period. The total income of the company rose to Rs 160.14 crore from Rs 57.69 crore in the previous year.

The board of directors of KPI Green also recently announced a third interim dividend of 2.5 percent per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the current financial year.

KPI Green Energy in November commissioned a 5.40 MW captive solar power project for Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. The Surat-based green energy major, previously known as KPI Global Infrastructure, is engaged in captive solar power project implementation for clients.