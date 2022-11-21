KPI Green Energy gets commissioning certificate for 5.4 MW CPP solar plant, shares surge

KPI Green Energy, earlier known as KPI Global Infrastructure, develops, operates and maintains captive solar power projects for its clients.

Shares of KPI Green Energy ended 5 percent higher on Monday after the company announced that it has commissioned a 5.40-megawatt captive solar power project of its client Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.

The company in a stock exchange filing stated that it has received the commissioning certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).

KPI Green Energy, earlier known as KPI Global Infrastructure, develops, operates, and maintains captive solar power projects for its clients. The company with a total generation capacity of over 100 MW is also an independent power producer and sells solar energy under the Solararism brand in Gujarat.

In the September quarter, the company's revenue nearly tripled to Rs 160.14 crore compared to Rs 57.7 crore in the base quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue increased by 30 percent. KPI Green Energy registered a 73 percent rise in its net profit for the September quarter as against the period a year ago.

In October, the company also announced a third interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share.

Shares of KPI Green Energy ended 4 percent higher at Rs 852.