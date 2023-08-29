KPI Green Energy secures 9.70 MW solar power project orders

KPI Green Energy has secured contracts totalling a capacity of 9.70 megawatts (MW) for the implementation of a solar power project. This project falls within the captive power producer category. Additionally, the company has been granted a commissioning certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency for a hybrid project in Bharuch with a capacity of 4.1 megawatts. Furthermore, the management has hinted at the possibility of raising funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The company operates within the renewable energy sector in Gujarat, primarily focusing on third-party sales. Its core activities involve the development and maintenance of grid-connected independent power producer (IPP) renewable energy projects.

KPI Green Energy has outlined an ambitious blueprint for its growth trajectory leading up to 2025. Its target is to achieve an impressive total capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) by the year 2025. It encompasses two distinct avenues, aligning with the realms of IPP and captive power producer (CPP).

Shares of KPI Green Energy are up more than 4 percent in the last week and more than 9 percent in the past month.

For the entire management interview, watch the accompanying video