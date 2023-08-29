CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsKPI Green Energy secures 9.70 MW solar power project orders

KPI Green Energy secures 9.70 MW solar power project orders

KPI Green Energy operates within the renewable energy sector in Gujarat, primarily focusing on third-party sales. Its core activities involve the development and maintenance of grid-connected independent power producer (IPP) renewable energy projects.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 29, 2023 4:51:24 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
KPI Green Energy has secured contracts totalling a capacity of 9.70 megawatts (MW) for the implementation of a solar power project. This project falls within the captive power producer category. Additionally, the company has been granted a commissioning certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency for a hybrid project in Bharuch with a capacity of 4.1 megawatts. Furthermore, the management has hinted at the possibility of raising funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Share Market Live


The company operates within the renewable energy sector in Gujarat, primarily focusing on third-party sales. Its core activities involve the development and maintenance of grid-connected independent power producer (IPP) renewable energy projects.
KPI Green Energy has outlined an ambitious blueprint for its growth trajectory leading up to 2025. Its target is to achieve an impressive total capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) by the year 2025. It encompasses two distinct avenues, aligning with the realms of IPP and captive power producer (CPP).
Shares of KPI Green Energy are up more than 4 percent in the last week and more than 9 percent in the past month.
For the entire management interview, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

green energyKPI Green Energyrenewable energy

Recommended Articles

View All
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with minor gains, RIL slides for 4th straight day for first time in 3 months

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with minor gains, RIL slides for 4th straight day for first time in 3 months

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

US judge dismisses most of Commerzbank $1 billion mortgage lawsuit against BNY Mellon

US judge dismisses most of Commerzbank $1 billion mortgage lawsuit against BNY Mellon

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Dealing Room Check: Himadri Specialty surges 12%, FIIs buyers in Bharat Forge

Dealing Room Check: Himadri Specialty surges 12%, FIIs buyers in Bharat Forge

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50, Sensex close with minor gains after rangebound session

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50, Sensex close with minor gains after rangebound session

Aug 29, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X