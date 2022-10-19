KPI Green revenue crosses financial year 2022 figure in the first half of the current year

Mini
KPI Green has earned more revenue in the first half of the current financial year than it did in all of financial year 2022.
Buy / Sell KPIGREEN share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting
IST4 Min(s) Read
From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
IST4 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government
IST4 Min(s) Read
For the first six months of the current financial year, net profit more than doubled from last year to Rs 43.39 crore.
Sales from Captive Power Projects, which contribute to nearly 90 percent of the overall topline, also tripled from last year to Rs 145 crore.
“The company currently has 87+ MW of consolidated cumulative orders on hand under captive power project (CPP), including those under the hybrid project and 48+ MW consolidated cumulative PPAs (including those towards Hybrid Project) on hand as of 30.09.2022 and are in various stages of execution,” the filing said.
Revenue from Sales of Power in the IPP segment increased 69 percent year-on-year. However, when compared to the June quarter, sales were down 11 percent due to seasonal factors and excessive rains.
Shares of KPI Green Energy were trading 2.3 percent lower at Rs 880.70 as of 1 PM.