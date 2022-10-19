    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    KPI Green revenue crosses financial year 2022 figure in the first half of the current year

    KPI Green revenue crosses financial year 2022 figure in the first half of the current year

    KPI Green revenue crosses financial year 2022 figure in the first half of the current year
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    KPI Green has earned more revenue in the first half of the current financial year than it did in all of financial year 2022.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell KPIGREEN share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    KPI Green Energy crossed fiscal year 2022's revenue in the first half of the current financial year itself.
    For the first half of the current financial year, the company's revenue stood at Rs 253.1 crore, which is higher than the revenue of the full financial year 2022, when revenue stood at Rs 220.5 crore.
    For the quarter in question, the company's revenue nearly tripled to Rs 160.14 crore compared to Rs 57.7 crore in the base quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue increased by 30 percent.
    KPI Green Energy reported a 73 percent rise in its net profit for the September quarter compared to the same period last year. However, on a quarterly basis, the net profit figures are lower.

    For the first six months of the current financial year, net profit more than doubled from last year to Rs 43.39 crore.

    Sales from Captive Power Projects, which contribute to nearly 90 percent of the overall topline, also tripled from last year to Rs 145 crore.

    In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, the company's management said that it is looking at a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by 2027. It also has access to land bank worth 1,800 - 2,000 acres.

    “The company currently has 87+ MW of consolidated cumulative orders on hand under captive power project (CPP), including those under the hybrid project and 48+ MW consolidated cumulative PPAs (including those towards Hybrid Project) on hand as of 30.09.2022 and are in various stages of execution,” the filing said.

    During the quarter, the company received its biggest order to execute the Solar Power project of 26.6 MQ from the Nouveau Group. The company has managed to surpass the entire revenue of the financial year 2022 in the first half of the current financial year.

    Revenue from Sales of Power in the IPP segment increased 69 percent year-on-year. However, when compared to the June quarter, sales were down 11 percent due to seasonal factors and excessive rains.

    Shares of KPI Green Energy were trading 2.3 percent lower at Rs 880.70 as of 1 PM.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Energy stocksSolar energy

    Previous Article

    Your Maggi and Nescafe can now be ordered on Nestle India's new D2C platform MyNestle

    Next Article

    Tinplate slips into the red in the September quarter with a net loss of Rs 35 crore

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng