KPI Green revenue crosses financial year 2022 figure in the first half of the current year

Mini KPI Green has earned more revenue in the first half of the current financial year than it did in all of financial year 2022.

For the first half of the current financial year, the company's revenue stood at Rs 253.1 crore, which is higher than the revenue of the full financial year 2022, when revenue stood at Rs 220.5 crore.

For the quarter in question, the company's revenue nearly tripled to Rs 160.14 crore compared to Rs 57.7 crore in the base quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue increased by 30 percent.

KPI Green Energy reported a 73 percent rise in its net profit for the September quarter compared to the same period last year. However, on a quarterly basis, the net profit figures are lower.

For the first six months of the current financial year, net profit more than doubled from last year to Rs 43.39 crore.

Sales from Captive Power Projects, which contribute to nearly 90 percent of the overall topline, also tripled from last year to Rs 145 crore.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, the company's management said that it is looking at a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by 2027. It also has access to land bank worth 1,800 - 2,000 acres.

“The company currently has 87+ MW of consolidated cumulative orders on hand under captive power project (CPP), including those under the hybrid project and 48+ MW consolidated cumulative PPAs (including those towards Hybrid Project) on hand as of 30.09.2022 and are in various stages of execution,” the filing said.

During the quarter, the company received its biggest order to execute the Solar Power project of 26.6 MQ from the Nouveau Group. The company has managed to surpass the entire revenue of the financial year 2022 in the first half of the current financial year.

Revenue from Sales of Power in the IPP segment increased 69 percent year-on-year. However, when compared to the June quarter, sales were down 11 percent due to seasonal factors and excessive rains.

Shares of KPI Green Energy were trading 2.3 percent lower at Rs 880.70 as of 1 PM.