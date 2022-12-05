KPI Green Energy receives new order for 1.1 MW Solar Project

KPI Green Energy last month commissioned a 5.40-megawatt captive solar power project of its client Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.

KPI Green Energy has received a new order for a Captive Power Producer (CPP) project from Isha Prints LLP. The company will be building a solar power plant capable of generating 1.10 MW of energy.

Isha Prints LLP is a Surat-based manufacturer and supplier of dyed yarn, polyester yarn, and nylon yarn.

KPI Green Energy last month commissioned a 5.40-megawatt captive solar power project for its client Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. The company stated that it received the commissioning certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).

KPI Green Energy, earlier known as KPI Global Infrastructure, develops, operates, and maintains captive solar power projects for its clients. The company is also a power producer and sells solar energy under the Solarism brand in Gujarat.

KPI Green Energy’s revenue in the September quarter nearly tripled to Rs 160.14 crore as against Rs 57.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company registered a 73 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 21.16 crore as against Rs 12.26 crore in the year-ago period.

In October, the company also announced a third interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share.