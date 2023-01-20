KPI Green commissions 25 MW solar power project for Greenlab Diamonds

The company has also announced the appointment of Salim Suleman Yahoo as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

KPI Green Energy announced that it has commissioned a 25 megawatts (MW) solar power project for Greenlab Diamonds LLP in Surat.

The company informed stock exchanges on Thursday that the new project is part of its captive power producer (CPP) segment.

Meanwhile, the company, in another exchange filing, announced the appointment of Salim Suleman Yahoo as the new chief financial officer (CFO) after approval from KPI Green Energy’s board in its meeting on Thursday. The company also took note of the resignation of Shabana Bajari from the position of interim CFO.

Earlier this week, KPI Green Energy announced that it signed new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for the sale of 6.3 MW of solar power in the interdependent power producer (IPP) segment.

The company signed the long-term PPAs with three private companies. The new clients include Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd., which will be purchasing a capacity of 2.9 MW, and Sachin Paper Mills, which will be buying 0.4 MW of solar power.

The third client, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., will be purchasing 3 MW of power from KPI Green Energy taking the total sales to 6.3MW

KPI Green Energy in December last year signed a power purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Tata Motors, Tata Motors Passengers Vehicles, for a 7.5-Megawatt Peak (MWp) solar power.

Previously known as KPI Global Infrastructure, KPI Green Energy is involved in the business of developing, operating, and maintaining captive solar power projects The company also produces and sells solar energy under the Solarism brand in Gujarat.

