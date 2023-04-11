KPI Green completes charging of Wind-Solar hybrid asset Bhavnagar

The company said it has accomplished the charging of 26 MW wind-solar hybrid comprising 16 MW wind and 10 MW solar capacity for the Bhungar site in Mahuva, Bhavnagar.

KPI Green Energy on Tuesday said that it has received approval from the Chief Electrical Inspector to the Government (CEIG) for charging its 61.97 megawatt (MW) solar and wind-solar hybrid capacity in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

The company said that it has successfully completed charging of 61.97 MW solar and wind-solar hybrid capacity in the company as well as through its wholly owned subsidiaries KPIG Energia Pvt. Ltd., and Sun Drops Energia Pvt. Ltd.

The company said it has accomplished the charging of 26 MW wind-solar hybrid comprising 16 MW wind and 10 MW solar capacity for the Bhungar site in Mahuva, Bhavnagar, under its own power-generating asset portfolio.

Additionally, it also charged 1.01 MW solar capacity in the independent power producer (IPP) segment and 34.86 MW capacity in the company's captive power producer (CPP) segment.

The Surat-based company also said that these projects are in the advanced stage of commissioning and the approval of the CEIG for the same has also been received.

Following the commissioning of the new orders aggregating to 24.90 MWp, the company’s total cumulative capacity of the solar power projects under both the CPP and IPP segments reached 63.66 MWp.

Shares of KPI Green Energy are trading 0.81 percent lower at Rs 432.65.