Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI Bank shares slip, SBI, PNB rise; why banking stocks are trading mixed

Bank stocks traded mixed on Thursday with most private banks in the negative territory, pulling headline indices lower, amid an overall cautious sentiment in the market on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising oil prices. Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were the worst performers in the pack declining 1.3 to 3 percent.

The sector gauge Nifty Bank slipped 1.5 percent in intraday trade to become the worst-performing sector. Six out of 12 bank stocks were in the red.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was down 3 percent to Rs 1,716.50 at the time of writing, having sunk 4 percent to an intraday low of Rs 1,701 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The was the top loser not just in the bank bundle but also in the Nifty group overall.

The downtrend in the stock comes amid reports that the block deal of Kotak Mahindra Bank has been launched wherein Canada Pension Fund, a stakeholder in the private lender, will sell shares today. The base deal size is 28 million shares, with an upsize of 12 million shares, taking the cumulative total to 40 million, according to the report.

Brokerage firm CLSA has given a ‘buy’ rating to the stock and has set the target price at Rs 2,200 per share. This means it sees a 27 percent upside in the shares currently quoted at Rs 1,727.25 on NSE. The brokerage believes the bank can deliver 4-5 percent higher growth as against its peers and that the liability side will be the key focus.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants, called the stock a good long-term accumulation. "There was a reason it traded at five- six-book value because it used to grow at 20 percent. Now, when it has slowed down, you are now getting it at probably 3.5 times book value so I think it's a very solid franchise, and any further pressure, I think it is a good long-term accumulation stock," he told CNBC-TV18.

Shares of India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank dropped almost 2 percent during the day and were down 1.5 percent at Rs 1,455.70 at 11:10 pm.

ICICI Bank shares were also trading 1.3 percent lower at Rs 708.30 at the time of writing and dipped almost 3 percent in intraday trade. IDFC First shares were trading half a percent lower.

Bank stock Change (%) AU Small Finance Bank 1.5 RBL Bank 0.71 Federal Bank 0.46 State Bank of India 0.44 Punjab National Bank 0.42 IndusInd Bank 0.09 Axis Bank -0.24 Bandhan Bank -0.43 IDFC First Bank -0.49 ICICI Bank -1.39 HDFC Bank -1.59 Kotak Mahindra Bank -3.01

However, shares of public sector banks including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and State Bank of India (SBI) were in the green, trading margin marginally higher, up 0.4 percent each. Federal Bank shares were also up 0.4 percent while AU Small Finance Bank jumped more than a percent at 11:45 am.