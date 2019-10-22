Earnings
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally
Updated : October 22, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday reported a 51 percent year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit which came in at Rs 1,724.5 in the second quarter ended on September 30.
The retail bank’s consolidated net interest income rose 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,364 crore as against Rs 3,512 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
At 2:25 pm, the shares of the Bank were down 0.20 percent to Rs 1,612 per share on the NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more