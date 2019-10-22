Earnings

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Updated : October 22, 2019 03:47 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday reported a 51 percent year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit which came in at Rs 1,724.5 in the second quarter ended on September 30.

The retail bank’s consolidated net interest income rose 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,364 crore as against Rs 3,512 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.