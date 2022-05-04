Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday reported a 65 percent increase in net profit at Rs 2,767 crore in the fourth quarter of the year ended March 2022, with sequential improvement in asset quality of the lender.

Kotak Mahindra's net profit exceeded analysts' estimates by a wide margin. A CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a net profit of Rs 2,213.4 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a higher-than-estimated net profit for Q4 FY22

Net Interest Income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose to Rs 4,521 crore from Rs 3,843 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 4.78 percent for Q4FY22.

The bank’s net customer additions stood at 2 million in the March quarter as compared to 1.1 million a year ago. Customers as of March 31, 2022, were 32.7 million which is in comparison with the 26 million customers as of March 31, 2021.

Total advances grew 21 percent YoY to Rs 271,254 crore in the quarter under review while registering a 7 percent growth sequentially.

On the asset quality front, the lender's gross non-performing asset ratio was 2.34 percent and the net non-performing asset ratio was 0.64 percent as of March-end 2022.

Here is a glimpse of the lender's asset quality trend on a sequential basis

Meanwhile, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank, as per Basel III, as of March 31, 2022, was 22.7 percent and Tier I ratio was 21.7 percent.

At 1356 IST, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 2.2 percent at Rs 1,812 on BSE.