Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank slumped nearly 11 percent on Wednesday after the lender said that it expects a rise in slippages if the lockdown extends beyond three months.

The stock fell as much as 10.7 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,157 per share on BSE.

The government had announced a 21-day lockdown last week till April 14 in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown period is not likely to be extended, clarified a government official maid rumors of an extension.

The total number of cases in India as of April 1, 8.30 am stands at 1,397 confirmed cases, while 1,238 out of these are active cases of coronavirus.

The private lender, in a conference call, said that if the lockdown lasts for a month or so, its impact won’t be much and normalcy would resume quickly, however, if the crisis continues and the lockdown extends to three months, it might lead to higher slippages.

"Revival of the economy could take at least 6-9 months in this scenario—which the lender expects to be the most likely. In the most pessimistic scenario, where the crisis continues for a year or more, it will lead to overall chaos, where the future would be unpredictable," the lender stated.

It also noted that the entire banking space will see problems on the recovery front due to this crisis. The default rate will jump across segments due to which recovery will get impacted due to a sharp jump, it added.