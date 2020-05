The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose over 4 percent on Wednesday after the bank launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) of 6.5 crore shares to raise up to Rs 7,460.38 crore. The lender has set a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the offering. The bank's board had sanctioned the fundraising in April.

The stock rose as much as 4.3 percent to Rs 1,202 per share on the BSE. At 11:05 am, the stock was trading 2 percent higher at Rs 1,175 per share as compared to a 0.9 percent or 268 points rise in BSE Sensex at 30,877.

The bank has said that it may "at its discretion consider offering a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price so calculated for the issue." The discounted price works out to around Rs 1,090 per share and at that price, the bank would be able to raise Rs 7087.36 crore. After the QIP, Kotak Bank's tier-I capital ratio will strengthen by 221 bps to 21.4 percent, making it the strongest capitalised bank in India.