Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally 5% as uncertainty over promoter stake ends
Updated : January 31, 2020 10:07 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank has decided to cap the promoters' voting rights to 15 percent from April 1 onwards.
UBS said that it was a positive development as uncertainty over promoter stake is removed.
