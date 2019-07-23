Market
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: What CLSA made of June-quarter performance
Updated : July 23, 2019 08:26 AM IST
CLSA believes Kotak Bank has potential to gain market share in corporate as well quality retail loans will increase as funding costs rise.
Recent cut in the savings deposit rate offered a slight lift to net interest margins (NIMs) will have full impact from Q2 onwards: CLSA
