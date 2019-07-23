Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: What CLSA made of June-quarter performance

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s (KMB) operating profit grew by a healthy 18 percent on year, aided by the growth in net interest income (NII) and fees.

According to CLSA, the bank has fared well in scaling-up CASA (current account, savings account) deposits, which rose 24 percent and with disciplined growth in loans.

The brokerage said the recent cut in the savings deposit rate offered a slight lift to net interest margins (NIMs) (full impact from Q2). "With funding costs now among the lowest in sector, KMB has the potential to gain market share in corporate as well quality retail loans."

On the asset quality front, the research house said, “Stress outside net performing loans (NPLs) is low. Slippage looked high, but this was partly due to a change in recognition from Q4 onwards. On retail loans, management indicated a stable portfolio, but tad higher stress in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”

CLSA has maintained a ‘buy’ on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,665 to Rs 1,750 as it sees a 22 percent profit CAGR and return on equity (RoE) improving towards 15-16 percent.

The brokerage believes that its valuation is at a premium to peers, justified by a better Casa, asset quality and certainty of management.