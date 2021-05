Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd falls 1.1 percent to Rs 1,209.85, lowest since April 30.

The stock breaks below a support at Rs 1,220.80, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from February 29, 2016 low to July 16, 2018 high.

This suggests stock may fall up to the next support at Rs 1,099.45, the 38.2 percent retracement level, though some support is expected at the 200-day moving average.

Stock’s wave pattern suggests it’s in the final wave of a three-wave corrective pattern.

RSI line faces resistance near the 50 level, a bearish sign for the stock; MACD is also negative and below its signal line.

Stock is down 4.83 percent in the last one month as of Monday’s close, while the broader NSE Index marginally gained 0.08 percent in the same period.