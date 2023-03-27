Less demanding valuations prompts CLSA to upgrade this private sector lender

CLSA expects an improvement in the bank’s cost-to-income ratio while the cost of growth would moderate.

Brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. to ‘Buy’ with a price target of Rs 2,080 per share, implying an upside of 23 percent from the current trading price.

CLSA in a report mentioned that the private bank is the growth leader among large banks and its current valuations are less demanding.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank have underperformed its peers by 50-130 percent over a three-year period, according to CLSA. The stock is down 7 percent so far this year.

It also said while the CEO transition is an overhang and clarity should emerge in the next three-four months, sustaining improvement in liabilities is key for higher valuations.

Reports last month have suggested that Kotak Mahindra Bank had roped in consultancy Egon Zehnder to head a global search for a CEO to replace its founder and CEO Uday Kotak.

As per the report, the bank's board is expanding the search to find suitable external candidates. Among contenders for the bank's top post include group Presidents and whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian.

Reports have also indicated that Kotak Bank was in the race to acquire IDBI Bank in which the government and LIC are looking to divest their stake.

CLSA's analysis suggests an IDBI Bank takeover at a 25 percent premium would be 30 percent book accretive and 15-18 percent earnings accretive, providing strong M&A optionality.

Shares of Kotak Mahidnra Bank are off the day's high, currently trading little changed at Rs 1,694.40.