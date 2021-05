Bharti Airtel's Q4FY21 earnings saw the telecom giant miss revenue street estimates while the operational performance came in better than expected. The company reported a big one-time loss too. Tarun Lakhotia, Director, Kotak Institutional Equities shared his views on the performance and the stock in the near term.

“We retain our constructive stance on the stock. We have a buy rating with a fair value of Rs 710,” he said.

He likes Bharti Airtel keeping in mind that over the next two-three years, there will be a consolidated industry structure or there will be much higher ARPU to allow for reasonable economics for the operators.

“In either scenario, Bharti is going to be a beneficiary and we continue to like this name to play that whole realignment of telecom industry structure in the medium-term,” he stated.

He believes Bharti’s numbers are going to increase substantially in the next three-four years. “Given the strong execution that the company has consistently delivered, we continue to like the story as a medium-term play in the telecom sector,” he mentioned.