English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsKotak Institutional Equities upgrades GMR Infra to 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 45
market | Apr 3, 2023 9:22 PM IST

Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades GMR Infra to 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 45

Profile image
By Vivek Iyer   Apr 3, 2023 9:22 PM IST (Published)
Mini

GMR Infra is looking to merge the subsidiary GMR Airports Ltd with itself, which is the airport platform unlisted entity. So now GMR Airports Infra becomes the airports listed entity and the group simplification works in a manner in which the shareholding comes to the GMR group at 33.7 percent, the Groupe ADP from France holds around 32.3 percent and the public shareholding, the remainder, is around 34 percent.

Kotak Institutional Equities have a buy rating on GMR Infra with a target of Rs 45. The brokerage firm believes that GMR has now delivered on its promise of simplifying the group structure and Groupe ADP will be bringing in close to Rs 3,400 crore of investment into the consortium.

Recommended Articles

View All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


So this particular simplification leads to access to lower cost capital, which will lead to significant savings and also improved upstreaming of cashflows.
The street has been witnessing quite a bit of newsflow towards the end of FY23 as far as the company is concerned. Significant fundraising as well as group simplification is something that is aiding or unlocking value according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
The company recently raised close to Rs 2,900 crore via the foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) route and the conversion price for this particular fundraise was at Rs 43.67 per share.
Along with that, the company also said that it is looking to merge the subsidiary GMR Airports Ltd with itself, which is the airport platform unlisted entity. So now, GMR Airports Infra becomes the airports listed entity and the group simplification works in a manner in which the shareholding comes to the GMR group at 33.7 percent, the Groupe ADP from France holds around 32.3 percent and the public shareholding, the remainder, is around 34 percent.
Also Read | GMR Airports arm raises Rs 850 crore via issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis
The firm has retained the value of the existing airports and increased a fair value of the stock on higher value of the new airport wins that the GMR Infra is expected to get.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X