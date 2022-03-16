Kotak Institutional Equities cuts target prices on Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, here's why

Kotak Institutional Equities has cut the target prices on most of the metal stocks. The firm believes that the prices of coking coal, iron ore and steel have surged because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Domestic prices have gone up but they are insignificant to cover the inflation cost.

The brokerage house has cut the target price on Tata Steel to Rs 1,500, on Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) to Rs 565, on JSW Steel to Rs 630, on Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to Rs 90 and on NMDC to Rs 175.

Within the metal names, Kotak Institutional Equities is advising to buy into JSPL, NMDC and Tata Steel on dips and the clear avoids are JSW Steel and SAIL.

