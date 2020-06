UBS, in a recent report has said that Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank are the least preferred among private bank stocks due to exposure to vulnerable corporates.

"IndusInd has a relatively higher exposure to vulnerable corporates, at 24.7 percent of total loans. Kotak also has greater-than-expected exposure to vulnerable corporates, at 13.4 percent of total loans," the report mentioned.

Among public sector banks, SBI and PNB are the brokerage's least preferred stocks, whereas ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are their top bank picks due to their retail liability franchises and inexpensive valuations.

Vulnerable corporate loans (excluding NIG) for ICICI (6.9 percent), Axis (6.7 percent) and HDFC Bank (5.8 percent) are relatively lower among peers, it added.

Share prices of Indian banks have corrected sharply, reflecting the increased risk in the system, but valuations remain above the global financial crisis (GFC) levels. The brokerage believes markets still have not completely priced in the overall impact of the slowdown due to lockdowns.

"We think the long-term benefits of ICICI Bank's strong retail-deposit franchises and limited level of unsecured retail loans have not been fully factored in," it added.

The brokerage has 'sell' ratings on IndusInd due to weakening profitability and asset-quality risks and Kotak on expensive valuations and rising asset-quality risks.

It also increased the target price for ICICI Bank to Rs 450 per share from Rs 430 earlier due to an increase in the value of its subsidiaries.

Going ahead the brokerage expects asset-quality risks to rise further especially in select sectors and SMEs considering the extension of lockdown in India. The next risk to bank's asset quality could come from BBB-rated portfolios and companies with lower debt coverage, it added. IndusInd and Kotak have higher exposures.

It also expects private-sector banks to grow faster than the financial services industry.