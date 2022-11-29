Kolte-Patil to merge subsidiaries with itself, demerge retail business of another unit

PNP Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. and Tuscan Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. are two subsidiaries of Kolte-Patil Developers.
The Pune-based real estate developer will also demerge the retail business of Kolte-Patil Properties Pvt. Ltd. and merge it with itself.
The company’s Board also approved the appointment of Khirod Chandra Jena as chief financial officer after the resignation of Gopal Laddha from the post.
Kolte-Patil Developers is a dominant player in the residential property segment in Pune. The company also has a significant presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company has developed and constructed many residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT Parks.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 8.79 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 17.7 crore in the same period a year ago during the September quarter. Net sales of the company also declined 59 percent year-on-year.
Shares of Kolte-Patil ended 2.6 percent lower at Rs 301.60.