Kolte-Patil Developers board approves raising Rs 140 crore through NCDs

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 716 crore for the December quarter, a growth of 28 percent over the year-ago period.
Pune-based realtor Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. on Monday announced that the company’s board has approved raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 140 crore on a private placement basis.
Recommended ArticlesView All
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack
Feb 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Kolte-Patil was in the news last month after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 716 crore for the December quarter, a growth of 28 percent over the year-ago period.
In an operational update for the December quarter, the company stated that sales in volume terms were also the highest in a quarter at 1.13 million square feet, showing a rise of 31 percent compared to 0.86 million square feet in the year-ago period.
Its realisation, however, had dropped by 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,339 per square foot from Rs 6,489 per square foot in the year-ago period.
Consequently, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.10 crore compared to a profit after tax of Rs 7.11 crore in the year-ago period.