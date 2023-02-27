English
Kolte-Patil Developers board approves raising Rs 140 crore through NCDs

Feb 27, 2023

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 716 crore for the December quarter, a growth of 28 percent over the year-ago period.

Pune-based realtor Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. on Monday announced that the company’s board has approved raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 140 crore on a private placement basis.

Kolte-Patil was in the news last month after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 716 crore for the December quarter, a growth of 28 percent over the year-ago period.


In an operational update for the December quarter, the company stated that sales in volume terms were also the highest in a quarter at 1.13 million square feet, showing a rise of 31 percent compared to 0.86 million square feet in the year-ago period.

Its realisation, however, had dropped by 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,339 per square foot from Rs 6,489 per square foot in the year-ago period.

Consequently, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.10 crore compared to a profit after tax of Rs 7.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers are trading 0.46 percent lower at Rs 271.15.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
