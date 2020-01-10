Market
KNR Constructions to sell KNR Walayar Tollways to Singapore firm; share price jumps 10%
Updated : January 10, 2020 02:33 PM IST
The company expects to close the transaction within 2-3 months.
The scrip jumped 10.78 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 282 apiece on the BSE.
