The share price of KNR Constructions hit a 52-week high in early trade on Tuesday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 603.63 crore in Chennai.

The stock price rallied as much as 5.78 percent to scale a fresh high of Rs 352.90 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has been awarded an order worth Rs 603.63 crore including GST by Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Chennai.

The order includes upgrading Cheyyur-Vandavasi Polur Road ( SH-115) and construction of bypasses for Vandavasi town and one realignment for Maruthadu Village.

The order also includes maintenance of the entire project stretch design length of 109.273 kms for 7 years in Tamil Nadu on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode to be completed within a period of 39 months from the appointed date.

At 10:40 am, the shares of KNR Constructions were trading 2.91 percent higher at Rs 343.30 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.26 percent loss on the benchmark Sensex.